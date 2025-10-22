Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre alleges rape by a 'well-known PM', reveals the memoir

Washington [US], October 22 Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent victims of Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking network, has revealed harrowing details of abuse she allegedly suffered in her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl. Published six months after her suicide in Australia, the book recounts years of exploitation, including being trafficked to powerful men and subjected to repeated sexual abuse, CNN reported.

Virginia Giuffre has revealed in her book that she was brutally beaten and raped by an unidentified prime minister. Giuffre said she feared she might "die a sex slave," CNN reported.

Giuffre wrote that she was "habitually used and humiliated and in some instances, choked, beaten, and bloodied".

One of the most shocking allegations involves an unidentified man she described in US legal filings as a "well-known Prime Minister," while the UK edition refers to him as a "former minister."

She detailed an incident on Epstein's Caribbean island at the age of 18, writing, "He repeatedly choked me until I lost consciousness and took pleasure in seeing me fear for my life. Horrifically, the Prime Minister laughed when he hurt me and got more aroused when I begged him to stop." Giuffre said she pleaded with Epstein not to send her back, but he refused, telling her coldly, "You'll get that sometimes."

The memoir also casts a spotlight on Prince Andrew of Britain, King Charles' brother, whom Giuffre accused of sexually assaulting her as a teenager.

She alleged that Andrew's team tried to hire online trolls to harass her while she pursued a civil case against him in New York. Despite claiming he never met her, Andrew reportedly paid millions to settle the case in 2022.

Giuffre wrote, "After casting doubt on my credibility for so long, Prince Andrew's team had even gone so far as to try to hire internet trolls to hassle me, the Duke of York owed me a meaningful apology as well."

Facing mounting public scrutiny, Andrew recently gave up his royal titles, including the Duke of York, though he retains the title of "prince." Reports also suggest he maintained contact with Epstein months after claiming to have ended the friendship. Newly unearthed emails published in British media show Andrew writing to Epstein in February 2011, "It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it. Otherwise, keep in close touch and we'll play some more soon!!!!"

Giuffre's memoir is expected to intensify the global spotlight on Epstein's powerful network and the proximity of wealthy and influential figures to his crimes, as per CNN.

