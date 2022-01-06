Equities decline sharply on profit booking, Covid concerns

New Delhi, Jan 6 The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) declined sharply in early trade on Thursday due to profit booking by investors after sizeable gains in the past few sessions.

Besides, health risks emanating from Covid weighed on the market sentiment.

At 9.40 a.m., Sensex traded at 59,445 points, down 1.3 per cent from its previous close of 60,223 points. It opened at 59,731 points.

Similarly, Nifty traded at 17,704 points, down 1.2 per cent from the previous close of 17,925 points. It opened at 17,768 points.

Among the stocks, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, HCL Technologies, Adani Transmission were some of the top losers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

On the contrary, Hindalco, UPL, Abbott India, Bharti Airtel, Bosch shares Awere some of the top gainers.

