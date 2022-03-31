Equity indices extend gains for 4th straight sessios

New Delhi, March 31 India's key equity indices Sensex and Nifty extended their gains on Thursday for the fourth consecutive session.

At 9.52 a.m, Sensex was 0.3 per cent or 188 points up at 58,872 points, whereas Nifty 0.3 per cent or 56 points up at 17,555 points.

Among the individual stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, HDFC, and Tata Consumers were the top five gainers among the Nifty 50 companies, while Hindalco, Apollo Hospitals, Cipla, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Divi's Labs were the top five losers.

A sharp decline in dollar index, foreign portfolio investors turning buyers along with domestic institutional buyers buying will impart resilience to the markets globally, said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

