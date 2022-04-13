Equity indices open positive despite high inflation in March

New Delhi, April 13 Indian benchmark equity indices opened on a positive note despite inflation print for March coming more than market expectations.

Retail inflation for March came at 6.95 per cent, which has been above RBI's upper tolerance band of 6 per cent for three consecutive months since January.

At 9.53 a.m., Sensex was 0.4 per cent up at 58,820 points, whereas Nifty up 0.5 per cent at 17,620 points.

Notably, Wednesday's session is the last active trading day of this week. Equity markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively.

For fresh cues, investors will keep an eye on Q4 earnings of India Inc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor