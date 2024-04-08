ERC increases Iftar meals at Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Indonesia to 12,000 daily

Solo [Indonesia], April 8 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has intensified its Ramadan programmes at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Solo, Indonesia.

Due to the increasing number of worshippers at the mosque in the last ten days of Ramadan, the ERC has increased the number of Iftar meals it provides daily to 12,000.

The meals are distributed inside the mosque and in the surrounding area.

This is an increase from the 10,000 meals that the ERC had been providing daily since the beginning of Ramzan, following the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The ERC initiative reflects solidarity and cooperation, reinforcing the UAE's humanitarian efforts during Ramzan. (ANI/WAM)

