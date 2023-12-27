"Erdogan last person to preach morality to us": Benjamin Netanyahu hits back on "Hitler" remark

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 27 : Hitting out at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over his "Hitler" remarks against him, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Erdogan is the "last person" to preach morality to Israel.

He also accused Erdogan of "committing genocide" against Kurds and imprisoning journalists opposing his regime.

Netanyahu further said that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is the "most moral army" in the world and is fighting to eliminate "Hamas-ISIS" whose 'crimes against humanity' were "praised" by Erdogan.

"Erdogan, who is committing genocide against the Kurds and who holds the world record for imprisoning journalists who oppose his regime, is the last person who can preach morality to us. The IDF, which is the most moral army in the world, is fighting to eliminate the most abhorrent and brutal terrorist organization in the world, Hamas-ISIS, which has committed crimes against humanity, and which Erdogan has praised and whose leaders he hosts," Netanyahu posted on X (formerly Twitter).

https://x.com/netanyahu/status/1740039502423265747?s=20

This comes after Turkish President Erdogan compared Netanyahu with German dictator Adolf Hitler and said that Netanyahu's actions over Gaza are "no different" from those of Hitler, Anadolu Agency reported.

Earlier in November, Erdogan had labelled Israel as a "terrorist state", CNN reported.

"Israel is implementing a strategy of total annihilation of a city and its people. I say very clearly and frankly that Israel is a terrorist state," he said.

The Turkish President also vowed to take steps to ensure that Israel's political and military leaders face trial in international courts for their actions in Gaza.

After this, Netanyahu too hit back accusing Erdogan of supporting the "terror state of Hamas."

In another big statement, Erdogan had said that Hamas is "not" a terror organisation and termed it as 'mujahideen' defending their land, Times of Israel reported.

"Hamas is not a terrorist organization, it is a group of mujahideen defending their lands," he said.

Erdogan had also cancelled a planned visit to Israel amid the Israeli operations in Gaza, asserting that Turkey has "no problem with the Israeli state; however, Ankara would never approve of Tel Aviv committing atrocities," according to CNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor