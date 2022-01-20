Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may visit Ukraine on February 3, Turkish TV channel CNN Turk said.

Earlier, Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the Turkish leader's visit to Ukraine was being prepared in the coming weeks.

According to Kalin, Erdogan also invited the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to discuss and resolve differences in Turkey. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor