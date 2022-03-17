Erdogan plans to hold negotiations with Putin: Turkish Foreign Minister
By ANI | Published: March 17, 2022 08:30 PM2022-03-17T20:30:51+5:302022-03-17T20:40:03+5:30
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.
"Our leader held talks with [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy yesterday and today it is planned to hold talks with Putin," Cavusoglu said during a press conference in Kyiv.
He added that Ankara is ready to hold a possible meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy but it is difficult to talk about the date for a meeting. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app