Erdogan ready to welcome Israeli Prez for Turkey's financial interests but will continue to 'back' Hamas

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's announcement of Israeli President Isaac Herzog's upcoming visit to Turkey, has more to do with Ankara's gas and financial interests while Turkey continues to support Hamas and other Islamist groups bent on destroying Israel, according to a media report.

Erdogan on Wednesday announced that Israeli President Isaac Herzog will pay an official visit to Turkey in February. Erdogan aims the visit will open a new chapter in relations between Turkey and Israel, reported The Times of Israel.

"If a leader of an important Muslim country like Turkey reaches out to Israel, there is no option other than giving a positive answer," a senior Israeli official told Axios Wednesday. In the same Axios report, Barak Ravid writes that Israel's Shin Bet intelligence agency stressed in the internal discussions about Turkey that any normalization process must include limiting Hamas activity in Turkey, according to the Israeli officials, according to the Israeli publication.

Turkish President, being ready to welcome the Israeli President and continuing his support to Hamas points that Erdogan, is following a 'duplicitous' strategy which is not new for the Turkish President.

Ankara's agenda with Israel is to give nothing and take everything. This seems the basic Islamist policy of the day. The Taliban visit to Oslo, Erdogan's seemingly useless olive branch to Herzog or Pakistan's rants about being the victim of terrorism. All examples of deception. Unfortunately, as the Asma Jahangir conference in Lahore concluded, all such actions would eventually be counterproductive to Turkish and Pakistani societies. Until then we will have to see what price Israel will pay to keep the Sultan (Erdogan), amused, according to The Times of Israel.

The Turkish President is just one example of an instance where a fundamentalist ideology gives the driving seat to emotion and the backseat to reason. Anything which the rulers believe to be religious injunctions become the driving force in all matters of the state.

All principles of democracy are put on the back burner and all forms of criticism and dissent are classified as anti-religion when leaders follow the religious injunctions to driving force in all matters of the state.

Anakara, under Erdogan, in its quest to take the leadership of the global Islamic umma, has developed deep relationships with Islamabad, another US ally. Islamabad and Ankara enjoy close cultural, historical, and military ties which are now expanding into more deepening economic relations, especially with the sliding lira and the destroyed Pakistani rupee, according to The Times of Israel.

( With inputs from ANI )

