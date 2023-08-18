Eric Garcetti completes 100 days as US ambassador to India, says "excited to elevate India-US relations"

New Delhi [India], August 18 : US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Friday shared his delight and said that he is excited to elevate India-US relations during his tenure as today he completed 100 incredible days as the US ambassador to India.

While taking to his official social media account 'X', he stated, "Celebrating 100 incredible days as the US Ambassador to India! During my #First100Days, I have explored 12 Indian states & UTs, savoured 200+ delicious Indian dishes, and connected with amazing people. Thank you for the deep friendship and the warm welcome. I am excited to elevate #USIndia relations during my tenure!"

https://twitter.com/USAmbIndia/status/1692402956820185136?s=20

Not just the flavours are incredible, but the people have been so warm and welcoming, he added.

Garcetti also posted a video on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) where he shared a glimpse of his tour to Indian states and meeting people. He also thanked the country in the video and said, "Thank you, India for embracing me here as Ambassador and making my time here so welcoming and productive."

He further talked about the India-US relationship which is certainly growing, mentioning PM Modi's visit to the US as well as US President's visit to India for G20.

"I have witnessed an incredible moment in history where we're seeing the people of India and the people of the US closer than ever before and recognizing that we're better together. I've focused on what I call the four P's peace, prosperity, our planet and our people. And whether it was the Prime Minister's historic state visit to Washington, DC or having the President come here for G20 to visit India we know we're making history through our leaders, through our governments, through our businesses, through our people," he said.

Garcetti also noted the expansion of educational as well as cultural exchanges.

"This is a moment for the United States not only to embrace India but for Indians to get to know the United States even better. We're expanding educational exchanges and cultural exchanges," he added.

India is a place of wonderful collisions of cultures that come together with different histories that coexist and the US is part of that Indian history right now, Garcetti said in the video.

Moreover, he said, "India and the United States have never been better friends warmer partners and more productive teams together to make this world and our nations better for everyone. Here's to the next hundred days."

Earlier last week, Garcetti raised a toast to the deep 'US-India Dosti' during a celebratory event in Mumbai to mark the 247th US Independence Day.

He further stated that India and US relationship is not just defined by the closeness between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden but is reflected by the "closeness" between the people of the two countries.

The US ambassador to India recalled his visit to Ahmedabad and said that it is still the best visit he ever had since he came to India.

Ahead of the 77th Independence Day, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti met Khadi & Village Industries Commission advisor and renowned designer Ritu Beri and discussed the importance of Khadi and its connection to India’s freedom movement.

Garcetti also shared a video on his Twitter while interacting with Ritu Beri and said, "On the first trip that I took to India was to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat where I learned about the history of the independence of this country, Gandhi's struggle and the importance of this fabric."

Designer Ritu Beri gifted him a Khadi jacket with which he shared his delight and said, "I am excited to wear khadi, and not just that, but also to celebrate India's independence day and to look at the opportunities to celebrate the history that so many Americans that love India's struggle for independence that resonates with our struggle for independence but don't know all these details."

