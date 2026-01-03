Erstwhile Iranian royal family calls on "security forces to join people movement", say Iranian want end to regime

Tehran [Iran], January 3 : After US President Donald Trump warned of possible intervention if Iranian authorities target protesters, Iran's former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi thanked him for supporting the Iranian people.

President Trump, thank you for your strong leadership and support of my compatriots. This warning you have issued to the criminal leaders of the Islamic Republic gives my people greater strength and hope—hope that, at last, a President of the United States is standing firmly by… https://t.co/1H12Z77uCE pic.twitter.com/G3TyrkJTy6— Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) January 2, 2026

Pahlavi said Iranians are demanding an end to "this regime's 46-year reign of chaos and terror" and want to rebuild ties with the United States to bring peace and stability to the region.

In a post on X, Pahlavi wrote, "President Trump, thank you for your strong leadership and support of my compatriots. This warning you have issued to the criminal leaders of the Islamic Republic gives my people greater strength and hopehope that, at last, a President of the United States is standing firmly by their side. As they risk their lives to end this regime's 46-year reign of chaos and terror, they send me with a responsibility and a message: to seek the relationship Iran once had with America that brought peace and prosperity to the Middle East."

For 47 years, you have endured unimaginable hardships, watching your beautiful country fall under the control of an oppressive regime that has denied you your rights, your dignity and your prosperity. But today, I see the spirit of Iran rising stronger than ever. I see the youth,… pic.twitter.com/YORoFtArPE— FARAH PAHLAVI - فرح پهلوی (@ShahbanouFarah) January 2, 2026

The former Iranian Queen, Farah Pahlavi also backed the protests calling on security forces to join the people in their struggle

"We are a people with a proud history of culture, art, intellect and innovation. Iran was once a beacon of hope and progress and it will be again. The future belongs to those who dare to dream, who dare to fight for a better tomorrow. I have full faith that you will reclaim your land, your freedom and your dignity. To my fellow Iranians, hold onto your faith in each other. Stand together, with love in your hearts for this beautiful land and for the generations yet to come. Your struggle is not in vain. This moment is yours. This time will be remembered as the turning point, when the Iranian people took their future back into their hands. I call on the security forces to join the people in this movement," she posted on X.

Meanwhile, Volker Turk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Iranian authorities to uphold the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly. He said that all individuals must be able to protest peacefully and express their grievances.

US President Donald Trump had earlier issued the warning on Tuesday (local time) through a social media post, threatening the current Iranian regime amid ongoing protests.

He wrote, "If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The remarks came as people across Iran continued to protest against rising prices and economic hardship. Demonstrations have been reported in several provinces, with some turning violent and leading to deadly clashes with security forces, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, wrote to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the UN Security Council, urging them to condemn Trump's "unlawful threats" against Tehran.

The letter was sent on Friday, just hours after Trump said that the US was "locked and loaded and ready to go" if protesters were killed during demonstrations triggered by rising living costs.

In the letter, Iravani asked UN leaders to "unequivocally and firmly condemn" Trump's "reckless and provocative statements," saying they amounted to a serious violation of the UN Charter and international law.

"Any attempt to incite, encourage or legitimise internal unrest as a pretext for external pressure or military intervention is a gross violation of the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Iravani wrote. The letter was published in full by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.

He added that Iran's government "reiterates its inherent right to defend its sovereignty" and would act in a "decisive and proportionate manner."

"The United States of America bears full responsibility for any consequences arising from these illegal threats and any subsequent escalation of tensions," Iravani said.

According to IRNA, protests continued on Friday in several Iranian cities, including Qom, Marvdasht, Yasuj, Mashhad and Hamedan. Demonstrations were also reported in parts of Tehran, including Tehranpars and Khak Sefid.

The unrest spread nationwide after shopkeepers in Tehran went on strike on Sunday over soaring prices and prolonged economic stagnation.

At least nine people have been killed and 44 arrested so far. The deputy governor of Qom province said another person died after a grenade exploded in his hand, calling it an attempt to provoke unrest, IRNA reported.

