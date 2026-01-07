Escalating violence drives tens of thousands to flee in Sudan's Kordofan region: UN

United Nations, Jan 7 Escalating violence in Sudan, particularly across the Kordofan region, continues to put civilians at extreme risk and drive new waves of displacement, a UN spokesperson said.

Between October 25 and December 30, some 65,000 individuals were displaced from multiple locations across the Kordofan region, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, told a daily briefing, citing the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

In South Kordofan state, displacement has increased sharply in recent days, he said, pointing to estimates by the International Organization for Migration that between December 31, 2025 and January 4 this year, violence drove nearly 1,000 people to flee in Quoz locality, Kadugli town and Berdab village.

On Monday, another 2,000 people were uprooted from Um Dam Haj Ahmed locality in North Kordofan state, said the spokesperson, adding that UN humanitarians in the country reported a drone attack on Tuesday in the state's capital, El Obeid, which allegedly claimed the lives of 13 civilians, including children, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Once again, the UN reiterates its urgent call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the protection of civilians," said Dujarric, adding that the United Nations also reiterates the need for rapid, safe and sustained humanitarian access so aid can reach those in need.

Sudan has been embroiled in an armed conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15, 2023.

In the early months, the RSF seized control of much of Sudan's capital Khartoum and expanded throughout the Darfur region, taking over most central Sudanese cities.

However, by early 2024, the tide had turned in favour of the Sudanese army, which began reclaiming key cities and territories.

On the morning of April 15, 2023, intense fighting broke out between the SAF and the RSF, triggered by escalating disputes between the two sides over a framework agreement, which stipulated reform of the military institution and the integration of all armed groups, not least including the RSF into the Sudanese army.

The conflict has also displaced over 15 million people, both inside and outside Sudan, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor