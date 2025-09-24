Escalator, Teleprompter Malfunction at UN During Donald Trump’s Appearance; Videos Emerge

When US President Donald Trump, along with his wife and First Lady Melania Trump, arrived at the United Nations on Tuesday, the escalator suddenly stopped working after he stepped onto it. However, the UN said that it has found out the problem of why the escalator abruptly stopped during Trump's arrival.

The UN said the reason for the stopping of the escalator was that the videographer may have accidentally triggered a safety mechanism. However, Trump did not miss the chance to complain about the incident during his speech to world leaders at the UN. Even though his teleprompter also stopped working during his speech.

“These are the two things I got from the United Nations - a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter," he told the 193-member assembly, to some laughter.

However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wasn't so lighthearted about it.

“If someone at the U.N. intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,” she posted on X after the incident.

On the malfunction of the escalator during the Trump's arrival, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that it had stopped after a built-in safety mechanism on the comb step was triggered at the top of the escalator.

He further said Trump's videographer had been travelling backwards up the escalator to capture his arrival with First Lady Melania Trump. "The videographer may have inadvertently triggered the safety function," Dujarric said in a statement.

"The safety mechanism is designed to prevent people or objects accidentally being caught and stuck in or pulled into the gearing." The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the UN findings.

Trump on Teleprompter

On the teleprompter, Trump told the General Assembly on Tuesday: "I can only say that whoever's operating this teleprompter is in big trouble." However, a U.N. official said the White House had operated its own teleprompter.

After Trump finished speaking, UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock said, "The U.N. teleprompters are working perfectly."