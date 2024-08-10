"Escalatory, destabilising": American institute slams China's new regulations targeting Taiwan's independence advocates

Taipei [Taiwan], Aug 10 : The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) denounced China's new regulations targeting Taiwan's independence advocates as "escalatory and destabilising" and urged China to engage in constructive dialogue with Taiwan and maintain the existing status quo that has upheld regional peace for years.

According to Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA), the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), "the de facto embassy of the United States of America, has also strongly criticised China's newly introduced regulations targeting prominent advocates of Taiwan's independence."

AIT denounced these rules, asserting that they are unlikely to resolve the ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China.

This response from AIT follows China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) launching a new section on its website identifying individuals it deems staunch supporters of Taiwan's independence, including Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim and Defence Minister Wellington Koo.

The guidelines, effective from June 21, grant China the authority to prosecute Taiwan independence advocates in absentia and impose severe penalties, including the death penalty for serious offences related to secession.

Taipei has condemned Beijing's intensified pressure tactics, particularly criticising the severe punishments proposed, such as the death penalty for key separatist figures.

According to Xinhua, Beijing's new directives target individuals advocating for "Taiwan independence," with the death penalty reserved for those causing significant harm to the state, and long prison terms for others involved.

Taiwan rejected these Chinese regulations, asserting that Beijing lacks legal jurisdiction over Taiwan and dismissing the guidelines as non-binding on Taiwanese citizens.

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has described the measures as provocative and detrimental to cross-strait relations, advising Taiwanese nationals in China to exercise caution.

China's increased pressure reflects its longstanding claim that Taiwan is an inseparable part of its territory, despite Taiwan's effective self-governance since 1949. The tensions have been exacerbated by Taiwan's international diplomatic efforts and Beijing's attempts to isolate Taiwan.

The US has frequently expressed concerns about China's aggressive stance towards Taiwan. American officials and lawmakers have condemned China's military threats and assertive actions in the Taiwan Strait.

The US supports Taiwan's democratic government and has expressed concerns about China's attempts to isolate Taiwan diplomatically.

The US has also criticised China's new laws and punitive measures against Taiwan's independence advocates. Moreover, the EU has criticised China's approach towards Taiwan from a human rights and rule-of-law perspective, emphasising the need for peaceful resolution and respect for Taiwan's democratic processes.

