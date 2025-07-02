Esparto Fireworks Factory Blast: Massive Fire Erupts After Warehouse Explosion in Yolo County (Watch Videos)

A massive fire broke out in a fireworks factory after a blast in the Yolo County town of Esparto in California on Tuesday, July 1 (US local time). After the explosions, a towering plume of smoke was visible from miles, and witnesses reported multiple explosions engulfing several structures in the area, creating chaos and a power outage.

The intense blaze has also engulfed the surrounding area, prompting the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office to issue an immediate evacuation order for all residents within a one-mile radius of the site. Authorities are urging people to leave the area quickly and avoid roads near the impacted zone to allow emergency vehicles access.

Firefighters and emergency crews are on the site battling the flames and working to contain the spread of fire. As of now, there are no confirmed reports of injuries. A power outage has been reported in the area due to blasts at a fireworks factory.

Emergency crews are asking people to evacuate the area after massive explosion took place at a Fireworks Warehouse in Esparto, California.



Emergency crews in Esparto California, are urging residents in the area to evacuate following a massive explosion.

Videos shared on social media show an intense blast at the warehouse that caused massive clouds of smoke to engulf the area and be visible from certain miles.

Boggs Copter 612 departs the #BrownFire in Vacaville to head over to the new start by Esparto in Yolo County (near CR-21A and CR-86).

“Firefighters are assisting Yolo County at scene of a commercial fire into the vegetation near the Hwy 16 / Oakdale Ranch LN, Esparto. CAL FIRE has sent Air and Ground resources to assist with this incident,” Cal Fire LNU wrote on X.

"The fire is approximately 5-10 acres and forward progress has been stopped. Ground crews will remain at scene for a number of hours mopping up and securing control lines. Assessment of any damage will be ongoing," Cal Fire LNU said further.