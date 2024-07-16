Estonian president grants Kristen Michal authority to form new govt

Tallinn, July 16 Estonian President Alar Karis on Tuesday granted Kristen Michal of the Reform Party the authority to form a new government by appointing him as a candidate for prime minister.

Karis made the decision after meeting a day earlier with representatives of all six parties represented in the current parliament.

Michal has 14 days to submit a report to the Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu) on the principles of forming the future government and to secure parliamentary support, reports Xinhua news agency.

Michal will succeed Kaja Kallas, chairwoman of the Reform Party, who has led the cabinet since January 2021. Kallas resigned Monday, expecting to become European Union's foreign policy chief.

The reformists are currently in talks with coalition partners the Social Democratic Party and the Eesti 200. A coalition made up of the three parties has been in power after the parliamentary elections in spring 2023.

The new government is expected to take office in late July or early August. It is not yet known how many ministers will be replaced.

