Estonians call Maha Kumbh Mela "heart-opening" experience

New Delhi [India], February 8 : Estonians who attended the Maha Kumbh Mela shared their experiences and described their visit to Prayagraj as a "great experience."

Acharya Ishwarananda spoke to ANI. "It was a great experience... The arrangement was perfect. The preparation was very good, very secure, very well done. I am very happy and I hope people can come to the next Mahakumbh Mela too."

Reflecting upon his visit, he said that it was "Very good, very sincere and heart-opening. It was a really great experience"

Speaking about India and Estonia ties, he expressed confidence in their growth.

Inga Murullarim told ANI, "That was a fabulous experience. It's one of the world's biggest pilgrimage."

Appreciating the arrangement and facilities, she said, "That was fantastic. When I got the news about the fact that they have built thousands of new roads, how many, all the tents, even the camp village, that was amazing. And it got hosted so many people and we were really well taken care of there. So there I say a big thanks to the Kumbh Mela village. We felt really good there."

She also said, "I enjoy the temples in India and the energies that are here and since we are coming also from Estonia, from the Shiva temple in Estonia, we know the essence of the temples. We really appreciate the good energies in the temples."

Speaking about India-Estonia ties, she said, "It's a beautiful relationship. One year ago in Estonia we opened the Shiva temple and the two communities, Estonian community and Hindu community were working together. So it was like bonding of two cultures. Many hundreds of people worked together for the opening of the temple so it was a beautiful event in Estonia that really tied Hindus and Estonians together".

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

