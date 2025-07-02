Ethiopia reports over 520,000 malaria cases in May: WHO

Addis Ababa, July 2 The World Health Organization (WHO) has said malaria coordination and surveillance efforts are underway in Ethiopia, as the country reported more than 520,000 malaria cases in a single month.

The WHO, in an Ethiopia Health Cluster Bulletin report released, said the East African country reported a total of 520,782 malaria cases in May.

Meanwhile, the WHO said Ethiopia is currently responding to multiple disease outbreaks, including cholera, measles, malaria and mpox. Noting that ongoing conflict situations in parts of the country continue to affect public health, it said conflicts have "left people in urgent need of assistance, many of whom are trapped in hard-to-reach areas with severely restricted humanitarian access."

Malaria is endemic in Ethiopia, with higher prevalence in areas below the 2,000-metre altitude, covering three-quarters of the East African country's land mass. Around 69 per cent of the country's population residing in these areas face the risk of infection.

Typically, malaria peaks between September and December following the primary rainy season in the country, and from April to May after the secondary rainy season, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the WHO, Ethiopia reported more than 8.4 million malaria cases in 2024, which was said to be the highest-ever number of cases reported in the country within a year.

The health organisation also mentioned that Malaria is a life-threatening disease spread to humans by some types of mosquitoes. It is mostly found in tropical countries. It is preventable and curable.

The infection is caused by a parasite and does not spread from person to person.

Symptoms can be mild or life-threatening. Mild symptoms are fever, chills and headache. Severe symptoms include fatigue, confusion, seizures, and difficulty breathing.

Infants, children under 5 years, pregnant women and girls, travellers and people with HIV or AIDS are at higher risk of severe infection.

Malaria can be prevented by avoiding mosquito bites and with medicines. Treatments can stop mild cases from getting worse.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor