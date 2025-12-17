Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed personally drives PM Modi to airport, bids farewell after landmark visit

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], December 17 : Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on Wednesday once again personally drove Narendra Modi to the airport and bid him farewell as the Indian Prime Minister emplaned for Muscat, marking the final leg of his three-nation tour that began in Jordan.

The warm send-off capped a high-profile visit during which Prime Minister Modi received an exceptional reception in Ethiopia, including what has been described as the longest standing ovation in the Ethiopian Parliament following his address. The Prime Minister's address received more than 50 rounds of applause from lawmakers in the Ethiopian parliament.

In a detailed press statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said Prime Minister Modi began his address by extending greetings of friendship and goodwill from the people of India to Ethiopian lawmakers. He described it as a privilege to address the Parliament and, through it, speak to the people of Ethiopia, including farmers, entrepreneurs, women and youth shaping the country's future.

The Prime Minister thanked the people and government of Ethiopia for conferring on him the country's highest honour, the Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia. He expressed satisfaction that the age-old ties between India and Ethiopia had been elevated to a Strategic Partnership during the visit.

Recalling deep civilisational links, Prime Minister Modi said both countries combine ancient wisdom with modern ambition. He noted that India's national song "Vande Mataram" and the Ethiopian national anthem both refer to the land as mother, underscoring shared values.

He also highlighted the contribution of Indian soldiers who fought alongside Ethiopians during the liberation struggle in 1941 and said it was an honour to pay tribute at the Adwa Victory Monument.

According to the MEA, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to building a stronger partnership with Ethiopia, recalling the role of Indian teachers and businesses in the country's development. He shared India's experiences in digital public infrastructure, food processing and innovation, and conveyed readiness to continue development support in line with Ethiopia's priorities.

Emphasising India's philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" , the world is one family, the Prime Minister said it was a privilege for India to supply vaccines to Ethiopia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi also underlined that India and Ethiopia, as nations of the Global South, must stand together to amplify the voice of developing countries. He thanked Ethiopia for its solidarity in the global fight against terrorism.

Highlighting Addis Ababa's role as the headquarters of the African Union, the Prime Minister said India was honoured to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 during India's presidency. He noted that over the past 11 years, India-Africa ties have deepened significantly, with more than 100 visits exchanged at the level of Heads of State and Government. He also recalled his proposal at the Johannesburg G20 Summit to launch the Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative to train one million trainers across the continent.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive in Muscat shortly, concluding his three-nation tour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor