Ethiopian PM appoints three new Cabinet members including FM

Addis Ababa, Oct 19 Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed three new Cabinet members, including a new Foreign Minister.

According to the Office of the Ethiopian Prime Minister on Friday, Gedion Timothewos has been appointed as the East African country's new Minister of Foreign Affairs, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier this month, former Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie was appointed as the Ethiopian President by the country's Parliament. Timothewos, who previously served as the country's Minister of Justice, will assume the vacant position left by Selassie.

Hanna Arayaselassie, the former Chief Commissioner of the Ethiopian Investment Commission, has been appointed as the country's Minister of Justice, replacing Timothewos.

Selamawit Kassa, former State Minister for Ethiopia Government Communication Service, has been appointed as the Minister of Tourism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor