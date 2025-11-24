Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts for first time after 10,000 years

Toulouse [France], November 24 : A massive ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano has begun drifting toward northern India after the long-silent volcano erupted for the first time in nearly 10,000 years, according to the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC).

The explosive eruption began around 8.30 am UTC on Sunday, said the Toulouse VAAC advisory.

The Toulouse VAAC said the eruption has now stopped, but a "large ash plume is moving toward northern India," prompting meteorological agencies to closely monitor its trajectory.

The volcano, situated in Ethiopia's Erta Ale Range, last erupted around 10,000 to 12,000 years ago. Sunday's sudden activity sent towering ash clouds sweeping across the Red Sea toward Oman and Yemen before shifting eastwards, Al Arabiya reported.

Following the eruption, volcanic ash activity has been reported over parts of the Arabian Peninsula. Airlines issued cautionary notices for passengers flying through the Middle East, though no advisories have been connected to the ash drift toward India.

SpiceJet said ash activity "Due to a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, volcanic ash activity has been reported across parts of the Arabian Peninsula. This may impact flight operations for aircraft flying through these regions. As safety remains our top priority, our Flight Operations and Safety teams are closely coordinating with aviation authorities and continuously monitoring ash cloud movement. Passengers travelling to/from Dubai (DXB) are advised to keep a check on their flight status," adding that safety teams are coordinating with aviation authorities. Passengers travelling to and from Dubai have been advised to check their flight status.

Akasa Air also said it was monitoring the volcanic activity and assessing potential impacts on nearby regions in accordance with international aviation advisories. "We are closely monitoring the volcanic activity in Ethiopia and its potential impact on flight operations in nearby regions. Our teams will continue to assess the situation in compliance with international aviation advisories and safety protocols and take necessary actions as required. At Akasa Air, passenger safety and well-being are our utmost priority," the airline said.

