Ethnic groups targeted by Sudan's RSF in Ardamata

Khartoum [Sudan], November 9 : African ethnic groups in the Sudan Darfur region have been rounded up by members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and other Arab militias according to videos and images verified and geolocated by CNN.

Multiple videos emerged over the weekend, one of them was located in Ardamata, an outlying district in El Geneina city in West Darfur state. In the videos racist slurs are heard to be said, in reference to the captives as "dogs" whilst telling them to "gather here", CNN reports.

In another cut of the video, the same men in fatigues can be seen whipping the men. At one point the men appear to be forced to run down the street. A man fires shots.

In another video, filmed less than a five-minute drive from the first video, the RSF logo appears visible on the uniforms of some of the men dressed in light-coloured fatigues who appear to be controlling the men huddled together on the ground. The word "liquidation" is mentioned and the words "slay them".

According to witnesses and aid groups operating in the region, ethnic-related killings have intensified since fighting broke out in mid-April between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF.

The United Nations' human rights body (UNJHRO), said that in September it had received reports of at least 13 mass graves in El Geneina believed to contain civilians from the ethnic Masalit tribe, the civilians were allegedly killed during attacks by the RSF and Arab militias.

Recently aid agencies operating in Chad say arrivals from Sudan have been describing a new surge of conflict in West Darfur, causing significant displacement, in the region.

Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said Tuesday that, following increased fighting in El Geneina, its teams working across the border in eastern Chad have seen an "immediate and major increase in the number of people arriving in the region."

MSF outreach coordinator, Stephanie Hoffmann, said, "In the first three days of November, we have seen more new arrivals of Sudanese refugees than during the whole previous month; about 7,000 people crossed the border," reported CNN.

4.5 million people have been internally displaced and an estimated 1.2 million have fled to neighbouring countries, since the Sudanese War broke out in April, according to UNHCR.

The war between rival militaries in Sudan is growing in scope and brutality, having driven almost six million people from their homes since it erupted in April and worsening an already complex humanitarian emergency, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) warned.

The UNHCR official highlighted the situation in the volatile Darfur region, where fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has caused even more displacement with thousands struggling to find shelter and many sleeping under trees by the roadside.

"The war that erupted without warning turned previously peaceful Sudanese homes into cemeteries," said Dominique Hyde, Director of External Relations at UNHCR.

She visited the country last week and witnessed a surge in human suffering.

"Away from the eyes of the world and the news headlines, the conflict in Sudan continues to rage. Across the country, an unimaginable humanitarian crisis is unfolding, as more and more people are displaced by the relentless fighting," Hyde added.

Within Sudan, 4.5 million people have been internally displaced since April, when the war began, while a further 1.2 million - mostly women and girls - fled to neighbouring countries, including Chad.

The RSF on Saturday announced it had taken over the main army base in El Geneina (the 15th division headquarters), close to where the shocking videos were filmed.

The videos show horrific acts of men in fatigues including, men of the African ethnic group being whipped and shot. The RSF logo appears visible on the uniforms of the men in the video, CNN reports.

Despite this, the RSF has denied that "any incidents of ethnic cleansing or tribal conflict took place in the Ardmetta [Ardamata] area of El Geneina, West Darfur State."

In a statement responding to questions from CNN on Wednesday, the RSF said it does not target civilians and its forces are "fighting side-by-side with the people of Sudan to restore our country to its rightful path of civilian-led democratic rule."

The UN's deputy humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, Toby Harward, took to popular social media site X (formerly Twitter) writing, "Sickening reports and images coming from Ardamata, West Darfur, inc [sic] of assassinations, grave violations and massacres of civilians, following RSF takeover of area. Those with authority must uphold international humanitarian law, protect civilians, ensure the rule of law and provide unfettered humanitarian access to vulnerable persons."

According to MSF Adre, a 27-year-old man was attacked on the road to Chad, after fleeing El Geneina, he survived by playing dead, but 16 others unfortunately did not, CNN has reported.

"Eventually a new group of refugees arrived and helped him reach the border. He has multiple bullet wounds on his hands and legs," the MSF news release said.

On Tuesday, the US State Department announced that during talks in Jeddah, the SAF and RSF; they were unable to agree on a ceasefire implementation however they agreed "to take steps to facilitate increased humanitarian assistance, and to implement confidence-building measures".

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Intergovernmental Authority for Development(IGAD), on behalf of the African Union, and the United States call upon the SAF and RSF to put the Sudanese people first, silence the guns, and seek a negotiated end to this needless war," a joint statement from the talks released by the State Department said.

The statement comes after the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken called for an "immediate cessation of attacks" in El Fasher in North Darfur, CNN has reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor