Etihad Airways says A320 operations returned to normal

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 29 (ANI/WAM): Etihad Airways flights have returned to normal scheduled operations following the successful installation of the required Airbus software update across A320 fleet.

Thanks to the exceptional efforts of our operational and technical teams, the update was completed quickly and with minimal disruption - despite this being one of the busiest travel periods at Zayed International Airport ahead of the long weekend, said the company in a press statement Saturday.

''We appreciate the professionalism of our teams across the network and thank our guests for their patience and understanding. Safety remains Etihad's highest priority, and we are pleased to have restored regular services swiftly,'' it added. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor