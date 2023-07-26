Etisalat by e& launches tailored business solutions for startups and micro businesses

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 26 (ANI/WAM): Etisalat by e& launched its new tailored business solutions for startups and micro businesses today. The innovative solutions have been specifically designed to provide comprehensive services and support for small businesses based on their unique requirements.

The packages offer solutions that meet the specific needs of various business categories, with customers having the flexibility to customise their plans by adding additional services and add-ons based on their business requirements.

The new solution packages currently feature categories: "Starters," "Micro Retailers," "Café & Kiosks," and "Services/Consultancy," each tailored to specific business types and encompassing a range of industries, with a plan to introduce more.

The company has plans to expand the range of solution categories in the future to ensure that businesses from diverse industries have access to tailored support and guidance, further enhancing their chances of success in an ever-evolving marketplace.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, Small and Medium Business, etisalat by e&, said, "The tailored solutions for small businesses differ significantly from the existing plans and services offered to customers. These solutions combine the primary services required to start and run a business, providing a convenient and holistic package.

Mahmoud added, "Each solution package caters to the specific needs of the different business categories. For example, micro retailers require Internet connectivity, landline communication, payment solutions, and an eStore. They also have the option to choose between CCTV payments or web design and support. Moreover, we offer various mobile packages specifically designed for micro retailers to ensure seamless communication on the go."

etisalat by e& remains committed to supporting small businesses, enabling their growth and success by launching tailored propositions that empower business owners. (ANI/WAM)

