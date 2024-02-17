EU asks Israeli government not to take military action in Rafah

Brussels, Feb 17 The European Union (EU)'s foreign policy chief has urged the Israeli government not to take military action in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city, which shelters more than 1.3 million displaced Palestinians.

A military action in Rafah "would worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian situation and prevent the urgently needed provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance," Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said in a statement on Friday.

The EU "reiterates the importance of ensuring the protection of all civilians at all times in line with International humanitarian law and to respect the Jan. 26 order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which is legally binding", Borrell was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

On January 26, the Hague-based ICJ ordered Israel to take all possible measures to prevent genocide acts in the Gaza Strip.

In his statement, Borrell said the EU recognizes the right of Israel to defend itself in line with international law and international humanitarian law. He also reiterated the EU's call on Hamas for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

Since Monday, Israel has launched airstrikes against Rafah and indicated that it is set to launch a ground operation in the city.

