EU chief's plane suspected of Russian GPS jamming during Bulgaria visit

Brussels, Sep 1 The European Commission said on Monday that Russia is suspected of jamming the GPS of the airplane carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to Bulgaria. While confirming about GPS jamming of the plane, EU Commission spokesperson stated that they received information from Bulgarian authorities that they suspect that the incident happened due to Russia's interference.

A Commission spokesperson on Monday said, "We can confirm there was GPS jamming, but the plane landed safely in Bulgaria. We have received information from Bulgarian authorities that they suspect that this was due to blatant interference by Russia."

"We are aware and used to somehow to the threats and intimidations that are a regular component of Russia's hostile behaviour. This will only reinforce even further our unshakable commitment to ramp up defence capabilities and support for Ukraine," the spokesperson added, Euro News reported.

Ursula von der Leyen was travelling in a charter plane as leaders of the EU institutions do not have official aircraft at their disposal. The spokesperson noted that there was no change made in the scheduled route of European Commission President.

Leyen's visit to Bulgaria was part of her trip to member states that share border with Russia and Belarus, aimed at expressing solidarity and promoting the European Union's €800-billion plan to boost defence spending.

On Monday, the EU chief travelled with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda over the Lithuania–Belarus border.

While speaking next to Bulgarian PM Rosen Zhelyazkov, Ursula von der Leyen said, "We have to keep up the sense of urgency."

