EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen says "spirit of freedom" cannot be "jailed" as she congratulates Maria Corina Machado on Nobel Peace Prize

"Felicitaciones, @MariaCorinaYa, por recibir el Premio Nobel de la Paz.This award honours not only your courage and conviction.But every voice that refuses to be silenced. In Venezuela and across the world. It sends a powerful message. The spirit of freedom cannot be jailed. The thirst for democracy always prevails. Dear Maria, the fight continues." European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado who was named on Friday as the recipient of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize said she was "humbled, grateful and honoured", for the honour which said was a recognition of the Venezuelan people's fight for democracy and peace.

In a conversation with Robin Hardy of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, 58-year-old Machado said she was still coming to terms with the announcement.

"I'm still processing. I think this is... what can I tell you? I mean, this is something that I believe the Venezuelan people deserve. I am just part of a huge movement and I don't know, I'm humbled, I'm grateful and I'm honoured not only by this recognition, but I'm honoured to be part of what's going on in Venezuela today and very grateful. Thank you," she said.

Earlier in the day, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced that the Prize would go to Machado for her "tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

The Nobel committee praised Machado as a "brave and committed champion of peace" who continues her activism despite threats from the regime of her country's president, Nicolas Maduro, who has been in power since 2013.

"We want to send a message to all authoritarian leaders: choose ballots, not bullets," Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee said adding, that "She is an extraordinary example of civilian courage."

Born in Caracas in 1967 and trained as an industrial engineer with a master's degree in finance, Machado, a mother of three, entered politics in 2002 as co-founder of the volunteer civil association called Sumate, which seeks to unite people amid polarisation under Nicolas Maduro's rule.

In 2010, she was elected to the National Assembly, winning a record number of votes. The regime expelled her from office in 2014. Machado leads the Vente Venezuela opposition party and, in 2017, helped found the Soy Venezuela alliance, which unites pro-democracy forces in the country across political dividing lines.

In 2023, she announced her candidacy for president in the 2024 presidential election. When she was blocked from running, she supported the opposition's alternative candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia. The opposition mobilised widely and collected systematic documentation that it was the true winner of the election.

The regime declared victory and tightened its grip on power, according to the Nobel Prize committee. Looking back at her struggle, Machado said, "It has been a very long journey at a very high cost for Venezuelan society. For many years, the world didn't realise how hard, how difficult, how painful and destructive this process had been. And when some people persevered, I believe that we are very close to achieving, finally, freedom for our country and peace for the region."

She added, "Even though we face the most brutal violence, our society has resisted and insisted on struggling through civic means and peaceful means. I believe that the world will now understand how urgent it is to finally, you know, succeed because of the implications not only, I insist, for Venezuela and Latin America. This will have enormous impact for the hemisphere, the whole hemisphere, and for the world."

Speaking about how Venezuelans might react to the news, Machado said, "I think that in the moment that we need most to stay strong, united and focused because we're living the darkest hours. But at the same time, there's enormous hope that has been rising in the last times. The news is probably breaking right now. It's being broadcast from downstairs. I'm getting everything's... Oh my God, it's really happening. Oh my God, I can't believe. I can't believe this is true."

Machado, who has been living in hiding due to threats to her life, was asked if she would be able to travel to Norway for the formal ceremony in Oslo on December 10.

She replied, "Oh well, I trust the Venezuelan people and I trust our allies, and I definitely believe we are in the final stage of a very long, painful struggle for freedom. And certainly it would be the highest honour to represent my country and meet you personally.

"Machado said the award belongs to all Venezuelans. "I want to insist that I accept this as a recognition to our people, to the millions of Venezuelans that are, you know, anonymous and that they're risking everything they have for freedom, justice and peace. And I'm sure, absolutely convinced, that we will achieve it. Thank you very much," she said.

