EU condemns Taliban's home search operations, calls it a crime

The European Union condemned the Taliban's comprehensive home search operations in Kabul and called it a crime.

The European Union Ambassador to Afghanistan, Von Brant urged to stop home search operations. In a Twitter message, he said to the Taliban that Afghanistan is being watched by the world besides the Russia-Ukraine crisis, reported The Khaama Press.

"The intimidations, house searches, arrests, and violence against members of different ethnic groups and women are crimes and must stop immediately," Von Brant tweeted.

Despite Putin's war, we are watching you, he added referring to Russian military operations in Ukraine, reported The Khaama Press.

This comes as the Taliban have launched comprehensive home search operations in Kabul since last week.

The move has been widely criticized in the media and on social media platforms by the citizens, journalists, and civil society members watching Afghanistan from outside.

( With inputs from ANI )

