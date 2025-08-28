EU delegation building "severely" damaged in Russian missile strike on Kyiv

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 28 : Russia's latest missile attack on Kyiv "severely" damaged the delegation building of the European Union (EU), Euro News reported, citing the bloc's ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova.

Russia had launched a barrage of missiles on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Wednesday night, killing at least 10 people and leaving dozens injured, Euro News reported.

No casualties have been reported in the strike on the delegation building.

Ambassador Katarina Mathernova strongly condemned the strike, calling it "Moscow's true answer to peace efforts."

Antonio Costa, the President of the European Council, said he was "horrified" by the strike and expressed support for the Ukrainian people and the EU staff, as reported by Euro News.

"The EU will not be intimidated. Russia's aggression only strengthens our resolve to stand with Ukraine and its people," Costa said.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos also criticised Russia for the strike and extended solidarity toward EU staff and Ukrainians.

"I strongly condemn these brutal attacks, a clear sign that Russia rejects peace (and) chooses terror. Our full solidarity goes to EU staff, their families (and) all Ukrainians enduring this aggression," Kos said on social media."

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia's missile strike. In a post on X, he said, "Right now in Kyiv, first responders are clearing the rubble of an ordinary residential building after a Russian strike. Another massive attack against our cities and communities. Killings again. Tragically, at least 8 people have already been confirmed dead. One of them is a child. My condolences to all their families and loved ones."

Zelenskyy urged the international community to take a stronger stance against Russia, particularly China, which has called for a ceasefire, and Hungary, which he expects to react strongly to the death of children.

"We expect a reaction from China to what is going on. China has repeatedly called for not expanding the war and for a ceasefire. Yet this is not happening because of Russia. We expect a reaction from Hungary. The death of children should definitely stir far greater emotions than anything else. We expect a response from everyone in the world who has called for peace but now more often stays silent rather than taking principled positions," he added.

Meanwhile, as per Al Jazeera, Ukraine has criticised Russia for setting out plans to withdraw from the Council of Europe's treaty for the prevention of torture, saying the proposal was a tacit admission of guilt by Moscow. Ukrainian officials have long accused Russia of war crimes and torturing Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war.

