EU donates boats to enhance Kenya's maritime safety, security

Mombasa, Oct 2 The European Union (EU) on Wednesday donated five search and rescue (SAR) boats to enhance Kenya's capacity to respond to emergencies at sea.

The vessels, part of the EU-funded Go Blue project, were provided to the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) to bolster maritime SAR operations along Kenya's coastline.

EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger said the SAR boats, which include two large and three smaller vessels, are equipped with navigation and technology to operate efficiently both near the shore and in deeper waters. These vessels will be stationed along key points of Kenya's coastline, ready to respond to emergencies with greater speed and precision.

"

The handover marked a milestone in the ongoing collaborative efforts between various Kenyan maritime agencies, including the KMA, the Kenya Coast Guard Service, the Kenya Red Cross, and various county rescue teams, Xinhua news agency reported.

The agencies have undergone intensive hands-on training in the past week using the new boats to enhance their SAR capabilities, preparing them to operate in both coastal and deep-sea conditions.

Julius Koech, acting director general of the KMA, said the delivery of these SAR boats is a game changer for Kenya's maritime safety. "With these resources, we are better equipped to respond quickly and save lives. Our personnel, trained and ready, will utilize these boats to their full potential, ensuring swift and coordinated responses to any distress at sea," Koech added.

The EU said the training and handover of the SAR boats represent a long-term investment in the safety of Kenya's coastal waters.

With the new boats and enhanced skills, Kenyan SAR teams are now better prepared to respond swiftly and efficiently to maritime emergencies, ensuring the safety of both local communities and international maritime traffic, the EU said.

Go Blue is a partnership between the EU and Kenya to advance the Blue Economy agenda through coastal development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor