EU ends restrictions against Ukraine’s agricultural exports, Zelenskyy welcomes move 

Brussels [Belgium], September 16 : Welcoming the decision taken by the European Commission to end the restrictive measures on Ukraine against its agricultural exports, President Volodymr Zelenskyy said that it is "important" that European unity works on a bilateral level, CNN reported.

In his nightly address on Friday, Zelenskyy said, "Now, it is important that European unity works on a bilateral level – with the neighbours."

The protection of Ukraine's accords and free commerce with the EU was the subject of, "a lengthy meeting with government officials and the Office regarding further tactics," according to Zelenskyy.

In a statement earlier, the European Commission stated, "Ukraine has agreed to introduce any legal measures (including, for example, an export licencing system) within 30 days to avoid grain surges."

To "prevent any market distortions in neighbouring member states," Ukraine must implement efficient export control measures while waiting for that time, the European Commission stated.

In response to concerns from Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia about local farmers being undercut by a glut of cheap Ukrainian grain, the EU temporarily outlawed the export of wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds from Ukraine on May 2, 2023, according to CNN.

The Russia-Ukraine war that started on February 24 has taken numerous lives and the war continues to escalate between the two nations even now. The biggest land conflict in Europe since the Second World War has displaced millions leaving Ukrainian cities, towns and villages in ruins and disrupting the global economy.

