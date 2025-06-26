EU envoy hopes restoration of democratic order in Bangladesh

Dhaka, June 26 Michael Miller, the European Union's Ambassador to Bangladesh, on Thursday expressed hope that Bangladesh will soon witness the restoration of democratic order through a free, fair, and credible national election.

The EU Ambassador made the remarks during his meeting with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury at the party chairperson’s office in Dhaka. The meeting was also attended by the BNP Organising Secretary Shama Obaed, local media reported.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Khosru said, like other international partners, the EU is awaiting the formation of an elected government to determine the future course of action.

“The first thing that was discussed was the election. The election is being held in February, so everyone is relieved and satisfied, and they hope that we will move towards elections soon and the country will return to democratic order. Because they feel comfortable working with an elected government, we have had detailed discussions about these," Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted the BNP leader as saying.

Khosru added that during the meeting, the problems and rights of workers in Bangladesh were discussed.

He also said that the EU seeks to cooperate with the future Parliament of Bangladesh to ensure that activities can be carried out independently, effectively, and with accountability.

“They are thinking about new ways of funding. They want to cooperate with the next government economically and be a development partner of Bangladesh. This is a good sign," Khosru further added.

Last week, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk expressed grave concern over recent legislative amendments made under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh that allowed the ban of political parties, organisations, and their related activities.

Addressing the 59th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, the UN human rights chief urged the interim government to make meaningful advances on reforms to create the environment for free and inclusive elections.

"I am concerned about recent changes to legislation to allow the banning of political parties and organisations and all related activities. This unduly restricts the freedoms of association, expression, and assembly. I urge meaningful advances on reforms to create the environment for free and inclusive elections," said Turk.

Previously, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) presented a fact-finding report on Bangladesh that included suggestions in certain specific domains, such as accountability and justice, police and security, civic space, political system, and economic governance.

According to the report, the UN noted that prohibiting political parties would hinder a genuine transition to multiparty democracy and would essentially disenfranchise a significant portion of the Bangladeshi electorate.

Human Rights Watch, a US-based advocacy group, also severely criticised the Yunus regime for attempting to suppress the rights of supporters of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League party.

The recent legislative initiatives by the interim government risk undermining fundamental freedoms, the rights body emphasised in a statement.

"On May 12, the interim government ordered a 'temporary' ban on the Awami League using newly introduced powers under a draconian amendment to the Anti-Terrorism Act. The ban includes, among other actions, meetings, publications, and online speech supporting the party," said HRW.

"The ban on the Awami League will apply until party leaders have faced trial for abuses committed during their 15-year rule, a process that could last years, thus effectively proscribing the party. The interim government has prohibited all activities, including any kind of publication, media, online and social media, any kind of campaign, procession, meeting, gathering, conference, etc. by the Bangladesh Awami League, curtailing supporters' freedom of speech and association," it further added.

Earlier, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres too had called for inclusive elections in Bangladesh, urging the interim government under Yunus "to continue to make every effort" to be inclusive, taking into account the voices of women and youth as well as those of minority and indigenous communities.

