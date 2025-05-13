EU extends sanctions, legal framework against cyberattacks

Brussels [Belgium], May 13 (ANI/WAM): The European Council has decided to extend restrictive measures (sanctions) against cyberattacks threatening the European Union and its member states for another year, until May 18, 2026, while also extending the legal framework (sanctions regime) for these measures for three years, until May 18, 2028.

This framework allows the European Union to impose targeted restrictive measures on individuals or entities involved in cyberattacks that have a significant impact and pose an external threat to the EU or its member states. These measures can also be imposed in response to cyberattacks against other countries or international organisations, as they are deemed essential to achieving the EU's common foreign and security policy objectives.

Through these measures, the EU aims to deter malicious cyber activities and support a rules-based international system by ensuring accountability for those responsible.

Currently, the restrictive measures apply to 17 individuals and four entities, including asset freezes and a prohibition on providing funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit. Additionally, a travel ban to the EU applies to the listed individuals.

The European Council stated that these individual listings will continue to be reviewed every 12 months. (ANI/WAM)

