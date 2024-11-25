EU foreign policy chief calls for pressure on Hezbollah, Israel to reach ceasefire in Lebanon

Beirut, Nov 25 European Union (EU) Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell has said that Hezbollah and Israel must be pressured to accept the US proposal for a ceasefire, pledging $200 million to the Lebanese army.

"We must pressure the Israeli government and maintain the pressure on Hezbollah to accept the US proposal for a ceasefire," said Borrell on Sunday following his meeting in Beirut with Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri.

He noted that the proposal is pending the final agreement with the Israeli government, Xinhua news agency reported.

The EU foreign policy chief said that the international community cannot stay idle in front of what is happening, noting that the EU is ready to allocate $200 million to support the Lebanese army.

Borrell also met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who stressed the need to exert pressure to stop the Israeli "aggression" on Lebanon and reach a ceasefire.

Mikati said, "Lebanon is counting on European support to help it politically and economically and to strengthen the army's role in all fields."

Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified its air attack on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah.

Israel further initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon in early October.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor