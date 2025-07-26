EU, Japan express concern over rights situation in Afghanistan; analysts call for engagement with Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 26 : In a joint statement, the European Union and Japan expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian conditions and human rights situation in Afghanistan, holding the interim Taliban government accountable for upholding international obligations, Tolo News reported.

The joint statement read: "The EU and Japan note with grave concern the deteriorating humanitarian and human rights situation in Afghanistan. We underscore the Taliban's responsibility to ensure full compliance with all of Afghanistan's international legal obligations, particularly in respect of human rights and to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorism."

According to Tolo News, the statement comes amid growing calls from rights groups and international agencies urging the Taliban-led administration to safeguard fundamental freedoms, particularly those of women and minorities.

Reacting to the joint statement, political analyst Ahmad Khan Andar said: "The EU, as a powerful global alliance, and Japan, as an advanced industrial and economic nation, should clarify their concerns about human rights under the current Islamic Emirate. They must understand that after years of war, Afghanistan now enjoys widespread security, and many issues should be resolved through dialogue and political engagement with the Afghan government."

Tolo News reported that several other Afghan political commentators believe that for the Islamic Emirate to expand engagement with the global community, including the EU and Japan, it must address international concerns while balancing domestic priorities.

Moeen Gul Samkani, a political commentator, stated: "The international community must also recognize its responsibilities, and the Islamic Emirate should address issues that are aligned with the UN Charter, do not contradict the principles of Islam, and respect Afghan cultural traditions."

Echoing similar sentiments, Idris Mohammadi Zazai, another analyst, told Tolo News: "In my opinion, the demands from the international community are neither harsh nor impossiblethey are, in fact, aligned with the expectations of the Afghan people themselves."

So far, there has been no official response from Afghanistan's interim government regarding the EU-Japan statement. However, as Tolo News noted, the administration has repeatedly dismissed such criticisms in the past, calling them politically motivated and asserting that it respects citizens' rights within the framework of Islamic Sharia.

