EU launches production of 12 planes to fight wildfires

Brussels, Aug 14 The European Union (EU) on Wednesday launched the production of 12 planes to be used in the fight against rising numbers of wildfires.

"As wildfire seasons become longer, more deadly and unpredictable, we have been working tirelessly to bolster the EU's firefighting response capacities," said Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Crisis Management.

The production of a permanent fleet of 12 amphibian firefighting planes has begun after a number of EU member states and the Canadian Commercial Corporation signed an agreement.

The EU fleet will be hosted by Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain. An additional 10 firefighting planes are being purchased directly by member states in order to reinforce their own national fleets.

"We are well on track with the timeline set by the European Commission to acquire a new, permanent fleet of firefighting planes and helicopters," Lenarcic said, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Commission, the first batch of planes should be delivered by the end of 2027.

The 12 planes will join the "rescEU fleet," a European reserve of planes and helicopters. The first firefighting helicopters should be ready by 2026.

Southern Europe is regularly devastated by wildfires during the summer, and climate change is expected to increase this risk.

Currently, wildfires are raging in Greece, threatening the capital Athens.

A total of 685 firefighters, backed by 29 fire-fighting airplanes and helicopters, 190 fire engines, military personnel and volunteers have been mobilized to battle the blaze, a Fire Brigade spokesperson said.

Greece has activated the EU's civil protection mechanism, under which EU countries can voluntarily send assistance. Firefighting units were sent by Italy, France, the Czech Republic and Romania.

The country is prone to summer wildfires, which have led to two deaths so far this year. Last year, 20 people lost their lives in Greece due to wildfires, and in 2018 over 100 people died.

Other countries that have been affected by wildfires this year include Italy, Slovenia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania and Croatia. Spain and France are also prone to wildfires.

