EU leaders commit to increased defence spending

Brussels [Belgium], February 5 (ANI/WAM): European Council President Antonio Costa said that strengthening the European security requires a strong and competitive European defence industry.

Costa made the remarks as he chaired the Informal EU Leaders' Retreat in Palais d'Egmont, Brussels, where EU leaders discussed key aspects relating to European defence, including the development of collective capabilities, and how best to use the EU budget and mobilise private funding, as well as how to strengthen strategic partnerships.

"In the discussion today, there was a clear focus on air and missile defence for example, but also, to mention just a few, missiles and ammunition, military mobility and strategic enablers. There was another very clear message today: strengthening the European defence industry has to be at the centre of this effort - we must produce more of the capabilities we need, and do it faster...A lot has been done already, but we need to do more. We need to do it better, stronger, faster - and we need to do it together," he added.

The EU leaders agreed to focus on filling critical gaps in their defences such as air and missile defense, missiles, ammunition and military transport, Costa told reporters after the retreat. (ANI/WAM)

