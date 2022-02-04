EU Parliament's VP says bloc must not recognise new govt in Afghanistan while women face restrictions in country

European Parliament's Vice President Heidi Hautala said countries in the bloc do not want to be in the situation of recognizing the current Afghan government before changes have been made in the lives of Afghan women, according to a media report.

"We need to be very, very careful so that we do not end up in the situation where important countries including the European Union member states and the EU as such will give recognition to the Taliban and things just continue as they are today... millions and millions of women are kept inside their homes," TOLOnews quoted Hautala as saying.

She made her remarks during the European Parliament's two-day summit on Afghan women on February 1-2.

Hautala urged the officials and countries to not be in a hurry to recognise the new government in Kabul as the freedom and rights of Afghan women are crucial to push the country forward in the path of progress.

Fawzia Kofi, a former member of the parliament, during the summit, said that the wish of Afghan women is natural and righteous. Respect their human rights: the right to work, to be politically included, the right to education and the right to have a responsible government, are their wishes.

The current situation of women in Afghanistan, the release of women protestors, the increase of humanitarian aid as well as the preconditions of the international community for recognition of the Afghan government, were topics at the summit, according to TOLOnews.

However, the Taliban have stated that efforts are underway to appoint women to government posts.

Bilal Karimi, the Taliban's deputy spokesperson, stressed that the new government in Kabul is taking gradual steps and is trying to fill the vacuum. "You are aware that two women were appointed to government posts."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor