EU proposes new agenda to reinforce prosperity, security with India

Brussels [Belgium], September 17 : The EU is proposing a new strategic agenda to raise bilateral relations with India to a higher level, a statement by the European Commission said.

The European Commission and the High Representative adopted a Joint Communication outlining a "New Strategic EU-India Agenda", marking a significant milestone in EU-India relations.

This initiative, announced by President Ursula von der Leyen in her Political Guidelines for 2024-2029, aims to deepen, broaden, and better coordinate bilateral cooperation, enhance prosperity and security for both partners, and help tackle major global challenges.

President Ursula von der Leyen said, "Now is the time to focus on reliable partners and double down on partnerships rooted in shared interests and guided by common values. With our new EU-India strategy, we are taking our relationship to the next level. Advancing trade, investment and talent mobility. Strengthening our joint economic security. Advancing the clean transition and driving innovation together. Deepening our industrial cooperation in defence. Europe is already India's biggest trading partner, and we are committed to finalising our Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year. Europe is open for business. And we are ready to invest in our shared future with India," as quoted by the statement.

Following the college's visit to India in February, the joint communication outlines the EU's strategic vision for enhancing cooperation with New Delhi. It identifies five areas of shared interest and complementary strengths, building on existing ties while addressing areas that present potential for increased engagement.

Amid shifting geopolitical realities, closer EU-India relations are increasingly vital for strengthening economic growth and security and diversifying supply chains in response to today's uncertain global order. Beyond the bilateral dimension, the new strategic agenda highlights EU-India joint engagement on global issues and with third partners, reflecting India's growing global influence, the statement added.

