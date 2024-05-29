EU provides over Rs 22.6 million for hailstorm, heavy rain hit Manipur areas

New Delhi [India], May 29 : The European Union has provided over 22.6 million rupees in response to a recent hailstorm and heavy rain that hit Manipur in early May. The humanitarian aid will provide crucial assistance to those most-affected in some of the worst-hit areas.

In a press release, the European Union's delegation to India and Bhutan stated, "The European Union has made available EUR250,000 (over 22.6 million Indian rupees) in response to the recent hailstorm and heavy rain that hit India's northeastern state of Manipur in early May."

"This humanitarian aid will provide crucial assistance to those most affected in some of the worst-hit areas. The aid will be delivered by EU humanitarian partner ADRA and will benefit more than 1,500 most vulnerable families," the release said on Wednesday.

On May 5, a severe hailstorm hit large swathes of Manipur, causing extensive damage to more than 48,000 houses, a number of infrastructures, and agricultural lands and crops across 16 districts.

According to the European Union's delegation to India and Bhutan press release, the hailstones measuring up to four-five inches lasted for 15 minutes. The intensity of the storm caused major flooding in urban areas that caused power outages.

Notably, India and EU ties date to the early 1960s, with India being among the first nations to establish diplomatic relations with the European Economic Community. The ties between India and EU were upgraded to a 'Strategic Partnership' at the 5th India-EU Summit at The Hague in 2004.

Earlier this month, European Union Ambassador to India Herve Delphin said India is the country that has "gained tremendous importance for the EU," and the partnership will "deepen further."

Speaking at an event on Europe Day celebration in New Delhi, the EU envoy, said, "In this turbulent environment, there is one country, and one relationship that has gained tremendous importance for the EU, and it is India."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was the chief guest at the event held to mark Europe Day, held on May 9 every year to celebrate peace and unity in Europe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor