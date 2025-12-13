EU: Renewables in electricity generation up 4% in Q3 2025

Brussels [Belgium], December 13 (ANI/WAM): In the third quarter of 2025, 49.3% of net electricity generated in the EU came from renewable energy sources, an increase of 3.8% compared with the 47.5% registered in the same quarter of 2024, according to figures by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Among EU countries, in the third quarter of 2025, Denmark, with 95.9%, had the highest share of renewables in net electricity generated, followed by Austria (93.3%) and Estonia (85.6%). The lowest shares of renewables were recorded in Malta (16.6%), Czechia (19.7%) and Slovakia (21.1%).

In 21 EU countries, the share of renewable energy sources in net electricity generation increased in the third quarter of 2025. The largest year-on-year increases were recorded in Estonia (+20.6 percentage points (pp)), Latvia (+18.9 pp) and Austria (+16.3 pp).

Most of the electricity generated from renewable sources came from solar (38.3%), wind (30.7%) and hydro (23.3%), followed by combustible renewable fuels (7.2%) and geothermal energy (0.5%). (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor