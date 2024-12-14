EU stresses 'swift and orderly' resolution after South Korean President Yoon's impeachment

Seoul, Dec 14 The European Union (EU) on Saturday called for a 'swift and orderly resolution' in South Korea in line with its constitution, following the parliamentary vote to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.

"The EU takes note of the decision by the National Assembly to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. It is important now to ensure a swift and orderly resolution of the current political crisis in line with the Korean Constitution," an EU spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Republic of Korea is an important strategic partner for the EU," the statement read, referring to South Korea by its official name, Yonhap news agency reported.

On Saturday, the National Assembly voted to impeach President Yoon over his botched imposition of martial law, suspending him from his duties until the Constitutional Court decides whether to reinstate him or remove him from office.

The impeachment motion against Yoon passed 204-85, with three abstentions and eight invalid ballots, after all 300 members of the Assembly cast their votes.

The motion's passage came 11 days after Yoon declared martial law in an announcement that caught the nation by surprise and drew outrage, as troops encircled the National Assembly compound in an apparent attempt to stop lawmakers from repealing the decree.

The martial law order, which was lifted within six hours after the Assembly voted it down, has prompted investigations by the police, the prosecution and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials into whether Yoon staged an insurrection. He is currently banned from leaving the country.

In a televised address from his residence, Yoon said he is 'pausing momentarily' but will not stop the journey he began with the people toward the future.

"I will never give up," he said. "I will embrace all the censure, encouragement and support directed at me and do my best for the nation until the end."

