EU targets additional 65 individuals, 18 entities of Russia amid Ukraine conflict

The European Council on Friday imposed restrictive measures on an additional 65 individuals and 18 entities in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The European Council said in a statement this decision is an integral element of the comprehensive sixth package of sanctions adopted by the Council.

"We are adding today to our sanctions lists those who are responsible for enabling this unjustified war and the war crimes committed in Bucha and Mariupol, adding more people from the military and economic elites and those with close ties with President Putin supporting his illegitimate aggression against the Ukrainian people," said Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The 65 listed individuals include the military staff that led the actions of those units of the Russian army, including Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov, who was nicknamed the "Butcher of Bucha."

According to the European Council, the list also includes those responsible for the inhuman siege of the city of Mariupol, including Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, nicknamed the 'Butcher of Mariupol', and those who participated in the creation of the so-called Committee of Salvation for Peace and Order in March 2022 - an organ for collaboration with the Russian occupation in Kherson Oblast.

Lastly, the EU is imposing sanctions on politicians, propagandists, leading businesspersons and family members of already sanctioned individuals. The former gymnast and State Duma member Alina Kabaeva is also included in the list as a close associate of President Vladimir Putin.

The 18 sanctioned entities include a variety of companies supporting, directly or indirectly, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Russian Federation, including Russia's largest securities depository, the National Settlement Depository.

Altogether, EU restrictive measures now apply to a total of 1,158 individuals and 98 entities.

Those designated are subject to an asset freeze, and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them. Natural persons are additionally subject to a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territories.

( With inputs from ANI )

