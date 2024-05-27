Europe-Israel relations take a hit, orders Spain to stop consular services for Palestinians from June 1

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 27 : Israel on Monday told the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem to stop offering consular services to Palestinians from June 1 over Madrid's recognition of a Palestinian state.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it has instructed the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem to stop providing consular services to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as of June 1 over its recognition of a Palestinian state.

"The Ministry presents its compliments to the Embassy of Spain following the Spanish Government's decision to recognize the "State of Palestine", and the inciting and hateful antisemitic statements made by senior Spanish officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz, who was seen chanting the slogan "from the river to the sea Palestine will be free", the Ministry wishes to notify the Embassy of Spain," read Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement.

The directive is effective from June 1, the ministry said in a statement. "The Ministry finds such statements to be an affront to Israel's sovereignty and security. At the instruction of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, as of 1 June 2024, the Consulate General of Spain in Jerusalem may provide consular services strictly to residents of the consular district of Jerusalem."

The Consulate General, or anyone on its behalf. may not provide services to residents of the Palestinian Authority nor may it perform any consular or other functions outside the district of Jerusalem, without prior written consent from the Ministry.

Further, the ministry also warns Spain that if the policy is not followed then they will not hesitate to take further action.

"This policy does not apply to consular services for Spanish citizens. If this policy is not respected, the Ministry will not hesitate to take further action," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Embassy of Spain the assurances of its highest consideration.

In a post on X, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated, "This morning, I instructed the @IsraelMFA to send a diplomatic note to the Spanish Embassy in Israel, prohibiting the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem from conducting consular activities or providing consular services to residents of the Palestinian Authority."

Further, he also criticized President of Spain Pedro Sanchez and Secong vice president of Spain, Yolanda Diaz as the leaders for their 'antisemitic call' to not only recognize a Palestinian state but to "liberate Palestine from the river to the sea."

"We will not remain silent in the face of a government that rewards terror and whose leaders @sanchezcastejon @Yolanda_Diaz_ chant the antisemitic slogan "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," Katz said.

"Those who reward Hamas and attempt to establish a Palestinian terror state will have no contact with the Palestinians," he added.

Relations between the European Union and Israel took a nosedive on the eve of the diplomatic recognition of a Palestinian state by EU members Ireland and Spain, with Madrid suggesting sanctions should be considered against Israel for its continued attacks in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Israeli Foreign Minister also highlighted that now, the Jewish people are free and independent and no one can force them to convert their religion.

"The days of the Inquisition are over. Today, the Jewish people have a sovereign and independent state, and no one will force us to convert our religion or threaten our existence - those who harm us, we will harm in return," said Katz on X.

Spain, Norway and Ireland on Wednesday, said, that they would recognize an independent Palestinian state, a rebuke to Israel over its war in Gaza and its decades of occupation of Palestinian territories, The New York Times reported.

In his previous comments, Katz already warned Spain and stated, "Israel will not remain silent will be further severe consequences," adding that if Spain follows through on its intention to recognize a Palestinian state, a similar step will be taken against it.

Recently, Israel's Foreign Minister instructed the immediate recall of Israel's ambassadors to Ireland and Norway for consultations in light of this development.

