Europe to take "lion's share of the burden": US VP Vance on Ukraine's security amid Russia conflict

Washington DC [US], August 21 : US Vice President JD Vance has asserted that Europe must take the "lion's share of the burden" in ensuring Ukraine's security amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, emphasising that the primary responsibility lies with European nations due to their geographic proximity and direct security interests.

Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday (local time), the US Vice President signalled a shift in the administration's approach under President Donald Trump, noting that to minimise Washington's involvement in the conflict, which is currently in its fourth year.

Vance underscored that while the US remains open to supporting efforts to end the war, it should be Europe that takes the lead in funding and securing Ukraine's post-war stability.

"I don't think we should carry the burden here. I think we should be helpful if it's necessary to end the war and to stop the killing. But I think that we should expectand the President certainly expectsEurope to play the leading role here. What he (Trump) said very clearly is, 'the United States is open to having a conversation, but we're not going to make commitments until we figure out what is going to be necessary to stop the war in the first place'," Vance said.

"But no matter what happens, no matter what form this takes, the Europeans are going to have to take the lion's share of the burden. It's their continent, it's their security, and the President has been very clearthey're going to have to step up," he added.

Vance's remarks come days after Trump ruled out the possibility of sending US troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

During a press briefing on Tuesday (local time), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made this remark; however, note that other options remain open, including the skies.

"The president has definitively stated US boots will not be on the ground in Ukraine, but we can certainly help in the coordination and perhaps provide other means of security guarantees to our European allies. The president understands that security guarantees are crucial to ensuring a lasting peace. He has directed his national security team to coordinate with our friends in Europe and also to continue to cooperate and discuss these matters with Ukraine and Russia as well," she said.

Upon being asked if the US would provide 'air' as a security option, Leavitt said that it was a possibility.

"It is an option and a possibility. I certainly won't rule out anything as far as military options that the president has at his disposal. I'll let him do that. I can tell you he's ruled out boots on the ground," she added.

Earlier in July, Trump stated that his administration had struck a new agreement with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), under which the military alliance would need to bear the full cost of weapons being sent to Ukraine by the US, The Hill reported.

"We're sending weapons to NATO, and NATO is paying for those weapons, 100 per cent," Trump said in a phone interview with NBC News.

"So, what we're doing is, the weapons that are going out are going to NATO, and then NATO is going to be giving those weapons [to Ukraine], and NATO is paying for those weapons," he added, as quoted by The Hill.

