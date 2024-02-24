European Commission President visits Ukraine to show solidarity on second war anniversary

Kyiv, Feb 24 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Kyiv to show solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia's full scale invasion.

In a post on X: she posted: "In Kyiv to mark the anniversary of the 2nd year of Russia's war on Ukraine.

"More than ever, we stand firmly by Ukraine. Financially, economically, militarily, morally. Until the country is finally free."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor