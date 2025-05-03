European Commission welcomes Ukraine-US fossil fuel deal that doesn't hinder EU accession

Brussels [Belgium], May 3 (ANI/WAM): The European Commission welcomed the signing of the fossil fuel agreement between the United States and Ukraine, stating that its content is in line with EU law and does not hinder Ukraine's accession to the EU.

This was stated in Brussels on Friday by press secretary of the European Commission, Paula Pinho.

Pinho noted that the European Commission understood that the Ukrainian side was interested in the fact "that such an agreement would not stand in the way of a possible future accession."

"So, this is important also to be said," the European Commission press secretary emphasised. "We've been in close contact with the Ukrainian counterparts on this subject," she added. (ANI/WAM)

