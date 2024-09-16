European Commissioner Breton resigns over row with von der Leyen

Brussels, Sep 16 French European Commissioner Thierry Breton, who was in charge of internal market, resigned on Monday over a row with the Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen whom he accused of "questionable governance".

Breton, who was France's nominee for the new European Commission set to be formed in the coming months, resigned after von der Leyen allegedly requested that France withdraw his candidacy. He has served as Commissioner since 2019.

"In the very final stretch of negotiations on the composition of the future College (of Commissioners), you asked France to withdraw my name -- for personal reasons that in no instance you have discussed directly with me," Breton said in a letter to von der Leyen which he also published on X, Xinhua news agency reported.

"(You) offered, as a political trade-off, an allegedly more influential portfolio for France in the future College," he added, saying that the latest developments are "further testimony to questionable governance" which is why he can no longer act as a European Commissioner.

Outgoing French Minister of Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne will replace Breton as France's nominee for European commissioner, the Elysee said in a statement.

Last week, Slovenia also put forward a new candidate for the European Commission after its initial nominee, Tomaz Vesel, withdrew. Vesel cited disagreements with President von der Leyen's vision for how the Commission should operate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor