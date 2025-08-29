European countries urge EU to toughen stance on Israel

The Hague, Aug 29 European countries including the Netherlands, Sweden and Slovenia have called on the European Union (EU) to increase pressure on Israel and take stronger action regarding the Gaza situation.

Citing an "intolerable" humanitarian crisis in Gaza and settlement expansion in the West Bank, the Netherlands and Sweden have urged fellow EU member states to increase pressure on Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a letter dated on August 27 to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Dutch Foreign Minister Ruben Brekelmans and his Swedish counterpart Maria Malmer Stenergard said "more needs to be done to ramp up pressure on the Israeli government to change its course and to meet its obligations according to international law."

The ministers proposed sanctions against violent settlers in the West Bank and "extremist Israeli ministers" who "promote illegal settlement activities, and actively work against a negotiated two-state solution."

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains extremely disturbing and intolerable. The civilian suffering is beyond words," the letter said, adding that aid distribution must be allowed throughout Gaza.

It also cited Israel's August 8 decision to expand its military offensive in Gaza, warning this could lead to "large-scale displacement of civilians into ever-smaller enclaves."

On Thursday, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said Europe risked losing global influence if it failed to adjust its approach.

Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon described the conflict in Gaza as genocide, stressing that unresolved issues only return "in an even bloodier form."

In June 2024, Slovenia recognised the State of Palestine. In July this year, Slovenia prohibited imports of products from Israeli settlements, alongside restrictions on the export, import and transit of weapons to and from Israel.

Meanwhile, Slovenia declared Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich personae non gratae, citing violations of Palestinian human rights.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor