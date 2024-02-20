European Union, Japan plan security accord amid China's assertiveness

Munich [Germany] February 20 : The European Union (EU) on Monday decided to engage in negotiations with Japan to establish a security and defence partnership agreement to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level amid China's maritime assertiveness, Kyodo News reported citing an EU document.

The proposed agreement between the EU and Japan seeks to enhance cooperation in various domains, including maritime security, intelligence sharing, and addressing hybrid attacks - a novel form of warfare blending military and non-military strategies, such as disinformation campaigns, to achieve strategic goals.

According to Kyodo News, the move comes after Japan and the EU vowed to "develop further (their) security partnership" in a joint statement following their summit meeting last July amid concerns about China's growing clout in the East and South China seas.

Calling Japan a "key partner in the Indo-Pacific" region, the document said the two sides are "longstanding partners in the field of peace, security and defence and have significantly developed their relationship in these areas over the past few years.

The EU's Foreign Affairs Council meeting emphasized the need to enhance cooperation between the EU and Japan to elevate their partnership to a higher level.

Among the 14 areas identified for potential collaboration with Japan, maritime security features prominently, including joint exercises in the Indo-Pacific region and supporting the maritime security capabilities of Southeast Asian nations, Kyodo News said.

Additionally, the EU aims to collaborate with Japan in responding to cyber threats, safeguarding critical infrastructure, and coordinating efforts in counterterrorism, space security, and defence, it said.

During its summit last year, the EU emphasized the strategic importance of the East and South China Seas for regional and global security and prosperity, expressing concerns over escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

The decision to pursue a security agreement underscores the EU's commitment to bolstering regional stability and security in collaboration with key partners like Japan amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor